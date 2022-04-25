Super Bowl Ball Signed By Halftime Performers Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige & Kendrick Going to Auction

You could soon be the proud owner of a one-of-a-kind piece of Super Bowl memorabilia. Heritage Auctions has announced the upcoming sale of a 2022 Super Bowl LVI leather Wilson football signed by most of this year’s all-star halftime hip-hop performers. The item that will be part of a sale running from May 12-14 — with a current bid of $2,600 at press time — and it bears the signatures of Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak.

The signatures of two of the other performers who took part in the 15-minute tribute to championship city Los Angeles, Snoop Dogg and surprise guest 50 Cent, do not appear on the football. “In what many referred to as ‘the best Super Bowl halftime show’ of all time, the 2022 Super Bowl LVI show celebrated hip-hop, its pioneers and current stars, and of course the music of Los Angeles,” reads a description of the football.

“This leather Wilson ball is signed by Dre, Em, Mary J, Anderson .Paak and Kendrick in bold black ink. The autographs were acquired by our consignor at the Big Game and is one of the finest collectibles we’ve seen from the legendary show.” The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California was produced by Jay-Z and marked the first-ever halftime performance firmly focused on hip-hop.

Dre and Snoop opened the epic show by performing “The Next Episode” while standing atop a massive, white multi-house structure complete with an array of dancers and parked cars before dipping into “California Love.” 50 Cent then gave a surprise appearance to rap his 2003 smash hit “In Da Club,” followed by Mary J. running through “Family Affair” and “No More Drama” before Lamar took the stage for “Alright” and Eminem performed “Lose Yourself” with Paak on the drums. Dre shut it all down while sitting at a piano while he and Snoop ripped through “Still D.R.E.”