Cincinnati Music Festival Announces Return With Janet Jackson, Charlie Wilson, Anthony Hamilton & More

After canceling two editions due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the beloved Cincinnati Music Festival is planning a major comeback this summer with a stacked lineup that dropped on Wednesday (Feb. 16). The July 21-23 event that balances R&B from the past, present and future will be top-lined by BJ the Chicago Kid on its opening night, followed by Charlie Wilson and Anthony Hamilton on night two and Janet Jackson and the O’Jays on the final evening.

The fest will once again take place at Paul Brown Stadium — home of this year’s Super Bowl LVI competitors the Cincinnati Bengals — with a new venue added into the mix for the Thursday night kick-off party with BJ (and an artist to be announced soon): the new Andrew J. Brady Music Center, which sits right next to Paul Brown.

Joining Wilson on the first night in the stadium will be Toni! Tony! Tone!, Jonathan Butler and more artists to be announced, with Tank, After 7 and Kirk Whalum on tap for the closing night.

Like pretty much every live event, the Cincinnati Music fest was forced to take 2020 and 2021 off due to corona. The most recent edition in 2019 included Mary J. Blige, Maxwell, Kid Capri, EPMD, Earth, Wind & Fire, perennial audience favorites Frankie Beverly & Maze, Blackstreet featuring Teddy Riley & Dave Hollister, The Ohio Players, Tamia and Raheem DeVaughn and the New Edition spin-off RBRM.