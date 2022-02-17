×
Cincinnati Music Festival Announces Return With Janet Jackson, Charlie Wilson, Anthony Hamilton & More

The event had to take the past two years off due to the pandemic, but is coming back strong in 2022.

Janet Jackson performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2018 on Nov. 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain.  Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

After canceling two editions due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the beloved Cincinnati Music Festival is planning a major comeback this summer with a stacked lineup that dropped on Wednesday (Feb. 16). The July 21-23 event that balances R&B from the past, present and future will be top-lined by BJ the Chicago Kid on its opening night, followed by Charlie Wilson and Anthony Hamilton on night two and Janet Jackson and the O’Jays on the final evening.

The fest will once again take place at Paul Brown Stadium — home of this year’s Super Bowl LVI competitors the Cincinnati Bengals — with a new venue added into the mix for the Thursday night kick-off party with BJ (and an artist to be announced soon): the new Andrew J. Brady Music Center, which sits right next to Paul Brown.

Joining Wilson on the first night in the stadium will be Toni! Tony! Tone!, Jonathan Butler and more artists to be announced, with Tank, After 7 and Kirk Whalum on tap for the closing night.

Like pretty much every live event, the Cincinnati Music fest was forced to take 2020 and 2021 off due to corona. The most recent edition in 2019 included Mary J. Blige, Maxwell, Kid Capri, EPMD, Earth, Wind & Fire, perennial audience favorites Frankie Beverly & Maze, Blackstreet featuring Teddy Riley & Dave Hollister, The Ohio Players, Tamia and Raheem DeVaughn and the New Edition spin-off RBRM.

“We are excited to be back, bringing the best acts back to Cincinnati for the 2022 Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G,” said festival producer Joe Santangelo in a release announcing the return of nearly six-decade-old gathering. “We will abide by any federal, local and state health guidelines that might be in place at that time, as our priority is to keep everyone safe. We will release more information as we get closer to the dates.”

