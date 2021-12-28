Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Working on Their ‘Forever Home’

She & Him singer/actress Zooey Deschanel and boyfriend Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott are taking the next big leap in their relationship. In a post on Monday (Dec. 27), Scott proudly announced that the couple had some “exciting news” to share.

Explore Explore Zooey Deschanel See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Zooey and I bought our OWN forever home! 🥰,” Scott, 43, wrote alongside a snap of the pair in an under-construction home, with Deschanel, 41, looking fashionably ready to swing a hammer in a burgundy jumpsuit and the fixer-upper star rocking jeans, a plaid shirt and a loaded work belt. “It’s a full blown reno and you can follow us through the journey over the next few issues of Drew + Jonathan Reveal (sneak peak in the new issue of #RevealMag on newsstands Jan 7th).”

In a magazine essay from Scott featuring the same pic, the home rehabber described the couple’s meet-cute in 2019 during a shoot for “that most romantic of television shows,” Carpool Karaoke. “From the first moment she walked over to say hello, she had a bounce in her step and an energy about her that made me immediately take notice,” he said, noting that he quickly learned that Deschanel really loves her native Los Angeles and gladly allowed her to convince him that he should too.

“I also discovered that she’s obsessed with real estate — one of those ‘Friday Night Zillow’ types,” he wrote. “And she knows her stuff! We both cherish old homes—the intricate details, the wood floors, the vintage hardware. We like a home that feels special and loved, with its own unique story. But I also need a little space: I grew up on a ranch, after all, where I always had room to run. And space in L.A. is not an abundant commodity. (Zooey made sure to remind me of this often.) In fact, when we did an early search just to ‘see what’s out there,’ only two houses met our criteria. Two.”

They toured the houses and the second one — a 1938 Georgian-style home designed by renowned California architect Gerard Colcord — struck him as “magical” the moment they drove up to it. “It sat on a little over an acre, and with its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it looked like a park,” he said. “Which is why when we first brought the kids [Deschanel’s two children with ex Jacob Pechenik] by the property they dubbed it the Park House. And you know what happens when you name something, whether it’s a mangy stray dog or a beautiful home of your dreams? You keep it. The next thing you know, Zooey and I owned the Park House.”

Scott and Deschanel have been dating since 2019 and they bought the home in May 2020 and have been working on it ever since.

Check out Scott’s post below.