XG Releases ‘Shooting Star’ Video: ‘I Hope We Inspire Courage in Everyone!’

XG, the seven-member Japanese girl group that debuted last year, has unveiled the music video for its dynamic third single, “Shooting Star,” on Wednesday (Jan. 25). “Shooting Star” marks the group’s first single of 2023 and was premiered along with a bonus track, “Left Right,” with a live performance of both songs broadcast prior to their release.

Both songs express an elevated determination for the group, which launched under the XGALX label last January. “‘Shooting Star’ is about our desire to become a world-class group, and ‘Left Right’ is about our commitment to move forward, the only direction we know,” XG’s Jurin tells Billboard in an exclusive statement. “I personally believe that believing in yourself and becoming the person you want to be are keywords that apply to everyone and are the purpose of life. I also think that we were able to express a new side of XG with these two songs. … I hope we inspire courage in everyone!”

The group’s Harvey adds, “In the part I sing in verse 1, there is a line, ‘We a movement / Never losin’ / Making moves, stay poppin.’’ When I hear this line, I think of someone strong that can’t be beaten by anyone. I really like the lyrics, since they express the desire to keep chasing a dream with a strong foundation, no matter how uncertain things may be! I feel very strong when I sing this part!”

Composed of members Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Harvey, Juria, Maya and Cocona, XG (short for ‘Xtraordinary Girls’) debuted last year with the hip-hop-inspired rhythmic pop single “Tippy Toes,” followed by the combustible, dance-ready “Mascara.” The latter reached No. 14 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 last year.

For “Shooting Star,” Chisa says, “Each part of this track has a different vibe, rhythm, and melody, allowing us to bring out more of our individuality. When recording my part, I really tried to picture the atmosphere in my head and visualized what Chisa would be like for this particular song.”

Check out the “Shooting Star” visual above, and listen to “Left Right” below: