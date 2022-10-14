Wonho Embraces His Rock Side in Emotional New Single ‘Don’t Regret’: Watch

Wonho is putting his all into his latest single.

The K-pop superstar returned with an emotional new single “Don’t Regret” on Friday (Oct. 14). Exploring a rock sound for the first time in his solo career, the track sees Wonho encouraging listeners not to regret memories from the past, but instead recognize that they have created the current moment. Told through a love story, “Don’t Regret” was co-written and co-produced by Wonho alongside his longtime collaborator Brother Su who has worked on singles with the likes of BTS, BLACKPINK, Monsta X and more.

“Don’t Regret” is accompanied by a music video that sees Wonho forgoing the intense choreography and showmanship he’s known for in his visuals and instead stripping down to simple clothing and scenery to tell his story. At one point, Wonho goes full-on rock star as he performs alongside a band in front of a burning building.

Alongside “Don’t Regret,” Wonho released the new song “On & On” that features rising Korean rapper YUNHWAY. The dance-focused cut has a hint of melancholy that blends well with YUNHWAY’s smoky and airy delivery. The new songs follow Wonho’s summer single “Don’t Hesitate” from August.

Watch “Don’t Regret” below: