will.i.am & Britney Spears Are Ready to ‘Scream & Shout’ After Reaching 1 Billion Views on YouTube

When Britney Spears said “all eyes on us,” she meant that literally.

On Monday, the music video for “Scream & Shout” by will.i.am and Spears reached 1 billion views on YouTube, joining the prestigious Billion Views Club on the platform. The 2012 hit joins hundreds of other songs, including recent entries like George Michael’s “Careless Whisper” and Pitbull’s “Give Me Everything.”

“Scream & Shout” marks the first time Spears has entered the prestigious list. Her iconic video for 1999’s “…Baby One More Time” remains her most-viewed solo video to date, with 821 million views at the time this article published. will.i.am joins the Billion Views Club for the first time as a solo artist, while he previously appeared on the list as a member of Black Eyed Peas for their 2019 collaboration with J Balvin “RITMO.”

Back in 2012, “Scream & Shout” made its debut on the Billboard Hot 100 in December before climbing to its peak of No. 3 in February 2013. While the song never made it to No. 1 on the Hot 100, it did reach the summit of both the Digital Song Sales and Hot Dance/Electronic Songs charts.

More than a decade after the track’s release, will.i.am is keeping the new music coming. Last week, the rapper dropped “The Formula” with Lil Wayne ahead of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. Meanwhile, Spears hasn’t released any new music since her 2022 return with Elton John on “Hold Me Closer.”

Watch the newly minted Billion Views Club music video for will.i.am and Britney Spears’ “Scream & Shout” below: