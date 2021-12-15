Never-Before-Heard Whitney Houston Song Sells for Nearly $1 Million at NFT Auction

An early demo recording by Whitney Houston at age 17 is now the highest priced NFT auction item on the Tezos blockchain ever after being sold for $999,999.

OneOf, the green music NFT platform backed by Quincy Jones, announced the unreleased full-length demo recording would be up for auction earlier in December during its two-day immersive art, music and NFT experience during Miami Art Week. The winner of the NFT song auction, which ended Tuesday (Dec. 14), not only has personal access to this recording in their OneOf Vault, but they also have a digital artwork and videos created by another 17-year-old prodigy, artist and photographer Diana Sinclair.

“Being able to collaborate with her music and her family really transformed the way that I saw her in her music videos. I feel more connected to the person that she was. Some of the messages that I put across in my artwork as well, they’re very similar,” Sinclair said in a video from Houston’s NFT collection landing page. She also emphasized how crucial it was to have Black women behind and in front of the cameras for her creation to mirror the way Houston championed Black women on her team. “Working with her voice on something like this really tied me to that time and her in a way that I wouldn’t have had before.”

The rest of the Whitney Houston OneOf NFT collection separates items into different tiers, with gold and platinum items including rarely-seen archival photos of Houston’s early life and career with new, scrapbook-like colorful and vibrant animations (that are still available) and the diamond tier featuring Sinclair’s video artwork inspired by Houston’s discography and “The Greatest Love of All” and “I Will Always Love You” music videos.

Proceeds from the sale of the collection, which has generated more than $1.1 million in sales, will benefit the Whitney E. Houston Foundation, a non-profit organization that furthers the Grammy-winning artist’s work of inspiring and empowering the youth and creating opportunities for their success.

The Whitney Houston OneOf One NFT, a never-before-heard demo track from Houston at age 17, SOLD for $999,999! Thank you to all who made this incredible moment in music and NFT history possible! 🙏 @dianaesinclair #BeOneOf #whitneyhouston #NFTnews #WomeninNFTs pic.twitter.com/cmdSuyfOBH — OneOf (@OneOfNFT) December 15, 2021

“I’m excited to see Whitney’s legacy and her wonderful music expand into bold new technology of this era,” said Pat Houston, executor of Houston’s estate, in a press release. “It was a joy partnering with 17-year-old Diana Sinclair and watching the artistry of Whitney’s music influence a new generation.”

After finally coming out of the vault in 2021, nine years after the legendary singer’s death, the NFT “represents the genesis of a creative legend,” according to the video on the NFT page.

“Whitney is an icon for the ages,” said Joshua James, OneOf co-founder. “We couldn’t be more excited to be releasing this historical song from the very beginning of her journey as an artist.”