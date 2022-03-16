×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant ‘Sweet Dreams’ Guess Turns Into Nightmare

You could go with this or you could go with "these."

Annie Lennox
Annie Lennox performs onstage at the Ritz in New York on July 14, 1983. Gary Gershoff/GI

For the second time this month a contestant on Wheel of Fortune has missed what seemed like a linguistic lay-up. After a player went viral a few weeks ago for repeatedly missing what appeared to be the obvious idiomatic phrase “Feather in Your Cap,” it happened again on Tuesday night (March 15) when Chris Bryant got super close to nailing a “song lyrics” clue tied to the Eurythmics‘ 1983 breakthrough Billboard Hot 100 number 1 hit “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”

Related

The Weeknd

The Weeknd Tops Billboard Artist 100 Chart, King Von & Dolly Parton Return

Explore

Explore

Eurythmics

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

This time, however, it wasn’t that Bryant couldn’t correctly solve the puzzle, it’s that he mispronounced the title, which was right up on the board for him to read out. To be fair, when Scottish singer Annie Lennox croons the chorus, it does kind of sound like she’s saying “sweet dreams are made of these,” but, well, she’s not. She says “this,” but, unfortunately, Bryant pronounced it “these,” which means he missed out on that one.

Not to worry, according to Yahoo!, he still advanced to the bonus round and ended up banking more than $26,000 in prizes. But, as you might expect, Twitter had some thoughts and some users were on Team Bryant, arguing that, technically, “these” is the proper rhyme for the first part of the next couplet, which ends with “seas.”

Until I hear Annie Lennox confirm herself that the lyrics are “Sweet dreams are made of THIS”, I will not believe it. Wheel of Fortune ain’t gonna make me think I’ve been hearing those lyrics wrong for almost 40 years. #sweetdreamsaremadeofTHESE,” wrote one user along with a gif from the song’s iconic video. 

Check out some of the tweets below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad