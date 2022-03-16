‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant ‘Sweet Dreams’ Guess Turns Into Nightmare

For the second time this month a contestant on Wheel of Fortune has missed what seemed like a linguistic lay-up. After a player went viral a few weeks ago for repeatedly missing what appeared to be the obvious idiomatic phrase “Feather in Your Cap,” it happened again on Tuesday night (March 15) when Chris Bryant got super close to nailing a “song lyrics” clue tied to the Eurythmics‘ 1983 breakthrough Billboard Hot 100 number 1 hit “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”

Explore Explore Eurythmics See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

This time, however, it wasn’t that Bryant couldn’t correctly solve the puzzle, it’s that he mispronounced the title, which was right up on the board for him to read out. To be fair, when Scottish singer Annie Lennox croons the chorus, it does kind of sound like she’s saying “sweet dreams are made of these,” but, well, she’s not. She says “this,” but, unfortunately, Bryant pronounced it “these,” which means he missed out on that one.

Not to worry, according to Yahoo!, he still advanced to the bonus round and ended up banking more than $26,000 in prizes. But, as you might expect, Twitter had some thoughts and some users were on Team Bryant, arguing that, technically, “these” is the proper rhyme for the first part of the next couplet, which ends with “seas.”

“Until I hear Annie Lennox confirm herself that the lyrics are “Sweet dreams are made of THIS”, I will not believe it. Wheel of Fortune ain’t gonna make me think I’ve been hearing those lyrics wrong for almost 40 years. #sweetdreamsaremadeofTHESE,” wrote one user along with a gif from the song’s iconic video.

Check out some of the tweets below.

Until I hear Annie Lennox confirm herself that the lyrics are “Sweet dreams are made of THIS”, I will not believe it. Wheel of Fortune ain’t gonna make me think I’ve been hearing those lyrics wrong for almost 40 years. #sweetdreamsaremadeofTHESE pic.twitter.com/pGppkuABpx — Ebonie Griffin (@ebonie1015) March 15, 2022

Wheel of fortune is definitely wrong. How do I know? Bc "This" & "Disagree" do not RHYME! "These" & "Disagree" do. They screwed that guy. Yahoo Entertainment: 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant flubs commonly mispronounced Eurythmics lyrics.https://t.co/hQC0IFrX85 via @GoogleNews — KJ#MostPeopleSuck (@katjadelynn) March 16, 2022

The funniest part isn't that it's the name of the damn song: "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" The word "this" was already revealed on the board & the dude STILL SAID "these" ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant flubs commonly mispronounced Eurythmics lyrics https://t.co/xVRJDqsSTV — Sure Rants-Alot (@voxrob) March 16, 2022

Sweet dreams are made of "this?" I was today years old when I learned that "these" isn't the correct lyric. #WheelofFortune — Chuck Tonini (@Chuck_Tonini) March 15, 2022