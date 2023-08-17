Westlife Sets ‘Hits’ Tour of North America

Westlife is going west for a first-ever tour of North America.

The hitmaking Irish boyband will embark on a multi-date trek in 2024, timed around St. Patrick’s Day, Ireland’s national day of celebration.

Westlife: The Hits Tour is scheduled to kick off March 13 at Meridan Hall in Toronto, followed by dates at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway (March 14), New York’s Radio City Music Hall (March 16), and Chicago Theatre (March 18).

“North America, we can’t wait to see you! It’s gonna be EPIC,” reads a message on the group’s socials.

Explore Explore Westlife See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

According to a statement, the brief run will feature the band’s many hits, including “Swear It Again,” “Flying Without Wings,” “World Of Our Own,” “My Love,” “If I Let You Go,” and “Hello My Love.”

But first, a U.S. TV debut on Monday, Aug. 21 with a spot on Good Morning America.

Formed in 1998, Westlife made an immediate, and sizeable, impact in the British Isles.

They hold the record for most consecutive No. 1s in the U.K. (seven) and most singles to debut at the summit.

All told, they’ve scored eight No. 1 albums in the U.K. and have an impressive haul of 14 No. 1 singles, one of the biggest for any act, surpassed only by the Beatles and Elvis Presley. Twenty-five Westlife singles have hit the U.K. top 10.

According to Warner Music’s EastWest division, which signed the act in 2021 — also on St. Patrick’s Day — the group has sold over 55 million records worldwide.

The foursome of Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Kian Egan, and Nicky Byrne (past member Brian McFadden is no longer with the band) reunited for the 2019 album release Spectrum, which again ruled the Official U.K. Albums Chart. Their career trophy collection includes two Brit Awards, four MTV Awards and a venue record at Croke Park Stadium in Dublin, which they sold-out five times.

