‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Throws an Intergalactic ‘Scarif Beach Party’ For Disney+’s ‘LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation’

“Weird Al” Yankovic is the excitable type, but few things get him as pumped up as being part of the Star Wars universe. The parody king announced on Friday morning (Aug. 5) that he has officially taken a trip into the world of wookies with his new original single, “Scarif Beach Party” from the just-released Disney+ exclusive, LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation.

As with his famous send-up songs, “Party” is full of amazingly silly puns and wink-wink references, from the “far, far away” lyric in the opening verse to mentions of the “Kessel Run” and the dreaded Empire. “It’s a Scarif Beach Party/ It’s time to get down/ It’s a Scarif Beach Party/ When there’s no Empire around/ It’s a Scarif Beach Party (ooh)/ Past the Empire’s reach/ It’s a Scarif Beach Party/ Gonna blow up the beach,” Al sings on the chorus.

The video for the bouncy electro pop song finds Al performing the song on a beach with some members of the Max Rebo band alongside footage from the movie, including Darth Vader chilling with a taco in one hand and a sparkler in the other and everyone’s favorite surfside game: light saber limbo.

The latest LEGO Star Wars saga finds Finn throwing a surprise summer vacation getaway for his pals Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2 and C-3PO on the super luxe Galactic Starcruiser, the Halcyon. Finn get separated from the party, however, and runs into three Force ghosts while he’s searching for his buddies, each of whom regale him with their own tales of disastrous vacations.

The film features Al’s voice, along with a superstar cast that includes Yvette Nicole Brown (Colvett Valeria), Thomas Lennon (Wick Cooper), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose), Billy Dee Williams, (Lando), Paul F. Tompkins (Rad), Allie Feder (Sy Snootles), Jake Green (Poe Dameron), Dee Bradley Baker (Boba Fett), Ashly Burch (Tour Droid) and many more.

Watch the “Scarif Beach Party” video below.