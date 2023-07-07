Victor Wembanyama Guard Won’t Be Charged in Alleged Britney Spears Incident, Police Say

The Las Vegas Police Department has concluded its investigation into the alleged incident between Britney Spears and a member of NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama’s security team. In a statement to Billboard on Friday (July 7), the LVMPD said it had wrapped up its probe into the alleged battery that took place on Wednesday in Las Vegas and concluded that “no charges will be filed against the person involved.”

Spears filed a police report after she claimed that she was stuck by a member of Wembanyama’s security team while trying to greet the player in a Las Vegas hotel.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Spears was having dinner with husband Sam Asghari and two friends at Catch at the Aria Hotel when she saw the San Antonio Spurs No. 1 pick and wanted to take a photo with him. When she tapped Wembanyama on the shoulder, Director of Team Security for the Spurs Damian Smith reportedly pushed her, hitting her in the face and causing the singer to fall to the ground.

Smith then reportedly apologized to Spears, saying he didn’t recognize the pop star at the time of the incident, with the “Piece of Me” singer reportedly accepted the apology. Afterwards, however, Spears decided to file a police report alleging battery. TMZ reported that law enforcement checked the Aria Hotel’s security footage, which reportedly showed Smith pushing Spears’ hand away from Wembanyama, causing her own hand to strike her in the face before she fell.

Billboard reached out to Spears’ team and the Spurs for additional information and comment on the incident, with neither responding at press time.

On Thursday Spears posted a note on her Instagram explaining her side of the story. “Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night,” she wrote. “I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the players statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses [to fall] off my face.”

Wembanyama issued a statement to the Associated Press in which he claimed that Spears “grabbed me from behind,” and that he didn’t know it was the singer until hours later. “I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force but security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner,” he said.

Spears added in her statement that, “I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them. This story is super embarrassing to share with the world but it’s out there already. However, I think it’s important to share this story and urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect.”