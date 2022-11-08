Watch Vassy Perform at Denver Nuggets’ NBA Game

When Vassy shoots, she scores.

The hitmaking Australian singer and songwriter is a star in the EDM space, with several slam dunks of her own.

Earlier this year, her 2014 hit “Bad” with David Guetta and Showtek passed one billion streams on YouTube, and a posterizing two billion plays across all platforms.

Born in Darwin, now based in the United States, Vassy boasts six No. 1s on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart (including “Bad” and 2018’s “Lost” with Afrojack featuring Oliver Rosa), she’s had songs featured in film and TV, including the trailer for Disney’s Frozen, won a prestigious International Dance Music Award and, last year, joined APRA AMCOS’ The 1,000,000,000 List.

The wins don’t stop there. In 2013, she became the first Australian artist to hit No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart with her solo number “We Are Young,” and she has played to heaving audiences around the globe, including Miami’s Ultra Music Festival, Belgium’s Tomorrowland, and New York’s Electric Zoo.

This week, the multi-platinum artist added an NBA halftime show to her collection of career highlights.

Wearing the No. 50 jersey of two-time NBA dunk contest runner-up Aaron Gordon, Vassy performed a mini-set on Denver’s Ball Arena homecourt, on Pride Night.

“Had a blast,” she writes on her socials. “Such an epic night.”

Vassy turned out to be a good luck charm for the home team, whose roster includes reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic and fellow Aussie, Duke alum Jack White, who signed a two-way contract in the off-season.

The Nuggets held off the San Antonio Spurs, 126-101. And for the record, Vassy got to keep Gordon’s jersey.

Watch below and keep an ear out for the fresh cut “Pieces,” by Vassy X Bingo Players X Disco Fries, due out this Friday (Nov. 11).