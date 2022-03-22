Girl Who Sang ‘Let It Go’ in Kyiv Bomb Shelter Sings National Anthem at ‘Together For Ukraine’ Benefit Show

People wait for buses at a bus station as they attempt to evacuate the city on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The 7-year-old girl who warmed hearts across the world with her stirring rendition of “Let It Go” from a bomb shelter in Kyiv in the midst of Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine gave a command performance on Sunday night (March 20). According to Good Morning America, Amellia Anisovych took the stage to sing the Ukrainian national anthem during a concert that raised more than $380,000 for charity.

Anisovych wore a traditional Ukrainian dress with her hair in pigtails during the performance of “Shche ne vmerla Ukrainy” during the “Together For Ukraine” concert at the Atlas Arena in Lodz, Poland. According to the Associated Press, Amellia is now a refugee in Poland, where she lives with her grandmother and brother, while her parents remain in the embattled Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Polish News reported that all proceeds from the concert — which was broadcast in more than 50 countries — will be donated to the Polish Humanitarian Action. Among the popular musicians who performed on the broadcast were: Natalia Przybysz, Natalia Kukulska, Vito Bambino, Stanisław Soyka, Anita Lipnicka, Igo, Krzysztof Zalewski, Kayah, Daria Zawiałow, Tomasz Ziętek and Maciej Musiałowski.

Two weeks ago, near the beginning of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s assault on Ukraine, Anisovych provided a small burst of sunshine amidst the daily horror of the Russian dictator’s attack when a video of her singing the Frozen anthem was shared millions of times. In the clip, she sings a moving rendition of the emotional ballad in Ukrainian while surrounded by her countrymen and women in a concrete shelter as they sit in silence rapt with attention at her performance, clapping and offering up a hearty, “bravo, bravo!” at the conclusion.

Idina Menzel, who played Elsa in Frozen and recorded the Oscar-winning “Let It Go” shared the video and heaped praise and support on Amelia, tweeting, “We see you. We really, really see you,” along with blue and yellow heart emoji in a nod to the colors on the Ukrainian flag. Sara Bareilles, who collaborated with Frozen writers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez on the pre-“Let It Go” anti-love song written for Elsa called “Cool With Me” also weighed in.

“Oh my heart,” Bareilles wrote.

And Josh Gad, who voiced Olaf in Frozen, also tweeted about the original performance, writing, “My heart is overwhelmed. These poor children. These poor people. I want to hug and protect this and every other child in danger right now and I feel helpless.”