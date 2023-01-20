TWICE Dance In the ‘Moonlight Sunrise’ for New English Single: Watch

In 2021 TWICE released their first-ever English single, “The Feels,” which soared into the Billboard Hot 100 and made them the fourth K-pop group to enter America’s main singles chart. To kick off 2023, the Korean troupe is eyeing another chart smash with their second English-language track “Moonlight Sunrise.”

Explore Explore Twice See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The slinky dance track aligns with TWICE’s brand of peppy pop numbers but boasts an additional mysterious and underlying synth groove. The ladies describe an overwhelming love affair, singing, “I don’t know how to say this, I hope this song’s on your playlist/ This feeling’s so hard to explain.”

While “The Feels” recalled TWICE’s early bubblegum-pop days, there’s a noted maturity in “Moonlight Sunrise.” The girl group delivers flirty and fun lyrics like, “Moonlight, sunrise / Baby, let’s do it all night” and “I got the moonlight, tequila sunrise / Come take a shot on me, I gotcha” — the latter of which could be a wink to the group’s excellent K-pop single “Alcohol-Free.”

TWICE also launched the music video for “Moonlight Sunrise” alongside the song release via a live premiere on YouTube.

After “The Feels” bowed at No. 83 on the Hot 100 in October 2021, TWICE nearly scored another entry with their 2022 K-pop single “Talk That Talk,” which missed the Hot 100 but managed to peak at No. 16 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart. As the group’s new globally focused single, “Moonlight Sunrise” is being touted by TWICE as a “pre-release track,” indicating a larger project will soon be on the way and priming TWICE not just for exciting chart feats but the K-pop queens’ biggest year yet.

Watch TWICE’s “Moonlight Sunrise” video here: