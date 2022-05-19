TWICE Dazzle With Late-Night TV Debut Performance of ‘The Feels’: Watch

TWICE are more than ready for their close-up.

The South Korean pop group made their first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last October when “The Feels” bowed at No. 83. That single would catch fire and scorch its way into the Top 10, peaking at No. 9.

On Wednesday night (May 18), the singers stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform their hit for what was their in-person U.S. TV debut.

The group, which formed in 2015, comprises members Chaeyoung, Dahyun, Jeongyeon, Jihyo, Mina, Momo, Nayeon, Sana and Tzuyu, all of whom dazzled with a colorful and choreographed routine.

Although TWICE is new to the Hot 100, it has tallied 27 entries on World Digital Song Sales, including 20 top 10s and four No. 1s: “Likey,” in 2017, “Feel Special” (2019), “I Can’t Stop Me” (2020) and “Cry for Me” (2021).

“The Feels” appears on the album Formula of Love: O+T≤3, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, one of group’s four appearances on the chart.

Watch the performance on Colbert’s late-night show below.