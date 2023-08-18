TWICE’s Jihyo Releases Debut Solo EP ‘ZONE’: Stream It Now

Jihyo is in the zone. On Friday (Aug. 18), the TWICE vocalist released ZONE, her debut solo EP featuring collaborations with 24kGoldn and Heize.

Jihyo had been steadily teasing and promoting the release of her debut solo project. The EP’s lead single, “Killin’ Me Good,” saw two snippets of its production process released in late July, along with the tracklist and another teaser by the end of the month. By Aug. 10, Jihyo had shared a video on YouTube that found her performing live snippets of each ZONE track on stage. “Killin’ Me Good” eventually saw its official release on Aug. 18.

ZONE features production contributions from the likes of J.Y. Park and Shawn Wasabi, as well as three self-penned songs. Jihyo also celebrated the release of her solo EP by debuting the official music video for “Killin’ Me Good,” which has already racked up more than three million views in less than a day at press time.

The arrival of ZONE comes in the midst of an already successful year for Jihyo. With TWICE, she was a part of the first female K-pop group to headline NFL and MLB stadiums. The global phenoms played and sold out New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium as a part of their Ready to Be World Tour, which boasts nearly 40 dates across Asia, North America, Europe and Australia.

TWICE has earned four top 10 titles on the Billboard 200, dating back to 2021’s Taste of Love. “The Feels,” their first original English-language single, is their highest charting Billboard Hot 100 hit (No. 83). Ready to Be, the group’s 12th EP and highest charting title in the U.S. to date, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with over 153,000 album-equivalent units.

Listen to ZONE below: