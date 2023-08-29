TWICE Set to Make History With Australian Stadium Show

TWICE carves out a slice of history with the announcement of a one-off stadium show in Australia later this year.

Produced by Live Nation, TWICE will bring their 5th World Tour ‘Ready To Be’ to Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4.

With that show, TWICE will become the first female group to headline a stadium in Australia, and the first K-pop stadium concert to be held in the land Down Under.

The one-off show follows four sold-out Australian arena dates in May.

Explore Explore Twice See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Australian fans have fallen head over feels for their signature high energy performance and stellar setlist of chart-topping hits,” reads a statement from LN.

General tickets go on sale from Wednesday, Sept. 6, with the Live Nation presale starting earlier, from Monday, Sept. 4.

The nine-member South Korean pop act was formed by JYP Entertainment in 2015, when Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu were selected from Sixteen, a one-season talent show.

Earlier this year, TWICE claimed their third No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated March 25) as Ready to Be: 12th Mini Album debuted atop the list with the act’s best sales week ever.

The EP peaked at No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard 200 and is one of the group’s four top 10 appearanced on that chart.

TWICE recently completed the North American swing of their 5th World Tour ‘Ready To Be,’ playing 13 sold-out performances at nine stadiums and arenas, according to LN. The second leg of the tour will run from September through December, with the group playing venues across Europe and Asia.

In March of this year, the performers were honored with the Breakthrough Award at Billboard’s 2023 Women in Music, which Sabrina Carpenter presented.

Also on the night, TWICE dazzled with a rendition of Ready to Be cut “Moonlight Sunrise,” the artists’ second English-language single, following “The Feels,” which dropped in October 2021.