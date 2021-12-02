TWICE Drops Winter Wonderland-Themed Video for Japanese Single ‘Doughnut’: Watch

TWICE has made another comeback, just in time for the holiday season. On Thursday (Dec. 2), the K-pop group released a stunning music video that’s equal parts Christmas- and mystery-themed for their new Japanese single “Doughnut.”

The video opens up with a police siren blaring in the background with Mina investigating the scene of a crime — an abandoned dessert shop where a frosted doughnut oozes scarlet red filling on the establishment’s floor with a single bite missing. As Mina gazes at the mysterious scene, she gets flashbacks to when the dessert shop was once bustling with both life and delicious pastries. Nayeon gazes at freshly baked doughnuts in the dessert cart and Sana pours coffee for her significant other and spells “I Miss You” in spilled sugar before the shop’s television whisks away to a winter wonderland scene of all the girls dancing in snow.

Later in the video, nine members have a pastry-filled tea party with several types of doughnuts decorating the table. “A soft and sweet sensation/ So fluffy/ My heart has a hole in the shape of you/ Just like a doughnut I’ve wandered into a love loop/ No beginning or end/ Our love loop/ Our love loop, yeah, yeah, yeah,” the girls sing in the chorus.

“Doughnut” comes after a successful string of releases for TWICE. In late November, the K-pop superstars released their most recent album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The album’s first full English single, “The Feels,” saw TWICE make their Billboard Hot 100 debut as the song entered the chart at No. 83. “Doughnut” follows the July release of TWICE’s third Japanese album, Perfect World.

Watch the video for “Doughnut” below.