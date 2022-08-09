×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

TWICE Question ‘Who Are We?’ in ‘BETWEEN 1&2’ Mini Album Trailer

The seven-track project will be released later this month by JYP Entertainment/Republic Records.

TWICE "BETWEEN 1&2" Opening Trailer
TWICE "BETWEEN 1&2" Opening Trailer Courtesy Photo

TWICE unveiled an opening trailer for their upcoming mini album BETWEEN 1&2 on Monday.

In the short clip, the nine-piece girl group is divided into three different units — Pathfinder, Archive and Cryptography — after one of them asks “Who are we?” From there, if their team names didn’t give you some kind of hint, the members appear to be working on some serious spycraft in a high-tech bunker loaded with gadgets, guns and one cuddly blue teddy bear.

The seven-track project is set to be released Aug. 26 via JYP Entertainment/Republic Records and will serve as the idols’ first Korean-language follow-up to their 2021 album Formula of Love: O+T=<3. It’s also slated to arrive directly on the heels of their fourth Japanese studio album Celebrate, which dropped at the end of July.

Related

Normani

Normani Shuts Down Claims She No Longer Has 'Motivation' to Make Music: 'Just Shut the F--- Up'

Explore

Explore

Twice

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Late last month, TWICE revealed the complete track list for BETWEEN 1&2 with members Jihyo, Dahyun and Chaeyoung all receiving songwriting credits on tracks like “Basics,” “Trouble,” “Gone” and “When We Were Kids.”

Meanwhile, fellow member Nayeon has spent the past few months launching her solo debut IM NAYEON. Preceded by irresistibly catchy lead single “POP!,” the EP rocketed to the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Top Album Sales chart upon its release and set the record for the largest sales week of 2022 in the U.S. for an album by a woman or female-led act — a figure that was only toppled by Beyoncé’s latest No. 1 album Renaissance. (Additionally, she remains the only K-pop soloist to top the chart.)

Grab your spy gear and watch the trailer for TWICE’s BETWEEN 1&2 below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad