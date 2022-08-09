TWICE Question ‘Who Are We?’ in ‘BETWEEN 1&2’ Mini Album Trailer

TWICE unveiled an opening trailer for their upcoming mini album BETWEEN 1&2 on Monday.

In the short clip, the nine-piece girl group is divided into three different units — Pathfinder, Archive and Cryptography — after one of them asks “Who are we?” From there, if their team names didn’t give you some kind of hint, the members appear to be working on some serious spycraft in a high-tech bunker loaded with gadgets, guns and one cuddly blue teddy bear.

The seven-track project is set to be released Aug. 26 via JYP Entertainment/Republic Records and will serve as the idols’ first Korean-language follow-up to their 2021 album Formula of Love: O+T=<3. It’s also slated to arrive directly on the heels of their fourth Japanese studio album Celebrate, which dropped at the end of July.

Late last month, TWICE revealed the complete track list for BETWEEN 1&2 with members Jihyo, Dahyun and Chaeyoung all receiving songwriting credits on tracks like “Basics,” “Trouble,” “Gone” and “When We Were Kids.”

Meanwhile, fellow member Nayeon has spent the past few months launching her solo debut IM NAYEON. Preceded by irresistibly catchy lead single “POP!,” the EP rocketed to the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Top Album Sales chart upon its release and set the record for the largest sales week of 2022 in the U.S. for an album by a woman or female-led act — a figure that was only toppled by Beyoncé’s latest No. 1 album Renaissance. (Additionally, she remains the only K-pop soloist to top the chart.)

Grab your spy gear and watch the trailer for TWICE’s BETWEEN 1&2 below.