TWICE Unveils Full Tracklist For Upcoming Album ‘Between 1&2’

Get ready, ONCE! TWICE‘s upcoming album Between 1&2 is one month away from being released, but in the meantime the K-pop group is keeping their devoted fans fed by unveiling the album’s tracklist on Monday (July 25).

The group — which consists of members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu — shared the news via with a pink and peach colored poster that contained the name of the songs and their writing and production credits. Between 1&2 will include seven tracks: “Talk That Talk,” “Queen of Hearts,” “Basics,” “Trouble,” “Brave,” “Gone” and “When We Were Kids.”

Explore Explore Twice See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Chaeyoung has a solo writing credit on “Basics” and Jihyo is credited for writing “Trouble” solo. Nayeon, who recently released solo album IM Nayeon, has solo writing credits on tracks “Gone” and “When We Were Kids.”

The news of the K-pop girl group’s 11th mini album came as a surprise to TWICE fans — they unveiled the title and release date (Aug. 26) shortly after it was announced they renewed their contract with JYP Entertainment.

“TWICE 11TH MINI ALBUM ‘BETWEEN 1&2,” the idols tweeted. “Release on 2022.08.26 FRI 1PM KST/0AM EST…Worldwide Pre-order Starts 2022.07.26 TUE 1PM KST/0AM EST.” The group also gave their fandom a shout out using the hashtags “ThankYouONCE” and “ForeverWithONCE.”

Since revealing the album plans, TWICE shared the Japanese track “Celebrate” on July 15 along with a new video. The track sees the girls showing their appreciation for their ONCEs in light of the support they’ve provided throughout their seven-year career. A Japanese album of the same name is scheduled to arrive before Between 1&2 on July 27.

See the tracklisting for Between 1&2 below.