TWICE Announce New Mini Album ‘Between 1&2’

TWICE is returning with new music! The K-pop girl group unveiled the title and release date for their next mini album on Tuesday (July 12).

“TWICE 11TH MINI ALBUM ‘BETWEEN 1&2,” the idols tweeted. “Release on 2022.08.26 FRI 1PM KST/0AM EST…Worldwide Pre-order Starts 2022.07.26 TUE 1PM KST/0AM EST.” They also made sure to shout out their fandom using the hashtags “ThankYouONCE” and “ForeverWithONCE.”

Along with the release date and pre-order information, the announcement also revealed the promotional poster for the mini album, with the words “Tell Me What You Want” written above a light switch emblazoned with a heart against a bright pink backdrop.

The mini album will act as a follow-up to TWICE’s hit 2021 studio set Formula of Love: O+T=<3, which featured bubblegum pop-fueled lead single “Scientist” and highlights such as “Moonlight,” “Icon,” “Cruel” and “Last Waltz.” The LP bowed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 — a career high chart entry for the nonet — upon its November release, and also included the group’s first English-language single “The Feels.”

In the meantime, Nayeon has become the very first member of TWICE to go solo thanks to her excellent debut solo EP Im Nayeon, which dropped worldwide late last month. Led by feel-good anthem “Pop!,” the project landed at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart with the added distinction of having the biggest sales week of the year in the U.S. by a female artist or female-led group.

All of this recent success and musical output is in stark contrast to the nine-piece’s worries at the beginning of their career that they were doomed to never hit it big after their debut single “Like Ooh-Ahh” initially failed to live up to their expectations in 2015.

Check out TWICE’s teaser for BETWEEN 1&2 below.