Troye Sivan’s Lie Detector Test Reveals He’s ‘Never Seen A Movie With Cher In It’: Watch

From comparing his acting skills to that of Lady Gaga and Cher to trolling Kelly Clarkson, Troye Sivan got a lot of things off his chest during his lie detector test with Vanity Fair on Wednesday (Aug. 16).

At the start of his test, which only detected a small number of lies from the Australian pop star, Sivan revealed that a friend is currently dating his celebrity crush, chef and recipe developer Pierce Abernathy. “I think he knows, though,” he quipped.

In classic pop star fashion, Sivan had plenty to say about his fellow musical artists. In April, Sivan posted a TikTok video reacting to Kelly Clarkson’s “Mine,” asking his fans, “What did I do to upset Kelly Clarkson?” He cited lyrics which he misinterpreted as, “Troye Sivan / Who the hell do you think you are?” instead of “Sabotage, your choice of art.” The fictional feud resulted in the pair making nice on Clarkson’s Emmy-winning talk show, and Sivan confirmed that he “did know that” Clarkson was not singing his name, he “just thought it was funny.” When questioned if he enjoyed trolling, Sivan responded, “I do, yeah. That’s one place I really like to lie.”

In addition to conquering the pop music scene with “Rush” this year, Sivan also showed off his acting chops again on the Weeknd-led HBO drama The Idol. When asked if he considers himself a better actor than Lady Gaga, Sivan emphatically said, “No… I think she’s better than me for sure.” When asked the same question about Cher, Sivan confessed “I don’t think I have actually seen a movie with Cher in it,” but not before asking whether or not the Oscar-winning Moonstruck actress appeared in Mamma Mia. “I’ve seen, like, two movies, just in general,” he joked.

Elsewhere in the video, the singer, who has a love for interior design, also shared that “doesn’t like” Drake’s mansion, and that he is “sorry to [that] man,” a sly reference to Keke Palmer’s viral Vanity Fair lie detector test from 2019. He named Ariana Grande as “up there” in his personal ranking of his favorite female pop stars with whom he has collaborated.

Sivan also reflected on the time he appeared in one of the campaigns for Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x Adidas athleisure line. Memory lane soon brought him to a discussion surrounding Queen Bey’s record-breaking Renaissance World Tour. “I would love to go to her Renaissance tour, I’m trying. Her birthday show [Sept. 4] is in L.A., so I wanna go to that,” he said. One of the many viral moments from the Renaissance World Tour has been the “Everybody On Mute” challenge that spawned from the namesake lyric in Beyoncé’s BEAM-assisted “Energy.” Sivan expressed his frustration with those who can’t seem to grasp the “mute” part of the challenge, saying, “People go quiet, and then they clap that everyone went quiet, and I’m like ‘You ruined it.'”

Check out Sivan’s full lie detector test above.