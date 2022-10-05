TREASURE Say ‘Hello’ With Catchy New K-Pop Single: Watch

TREASURE is welcoming a new era with one of the catchiest K-pop singles of the year.

The boy band’s new EP The Second Step: Chapter Two follows up The Second Step: Chapter One from February that delivered the group’s best showing on Billboard‘s Global charts so far: lead single “JikJin” hit No. 110 on the Global 200, while B-side “Darari” also entered the chart at No. 169 after a surge of viral activity.

Co-written and co-produced by TREASURE members Choi Hyunsuk, Yoshi and Haruto, the latest single “Hello” is crafted around surging synthesizers that follow the guys through moments of jock-jam dance breakdowns to stylish rap sections. The chorus’ repetitious lines (“I’m like, ‘Hello, hello, hello, where you’ve been all my life?'” and “Yeah, I’m looking, I’m looking, I’m looking for you”) give TREASURE a handful of undeniable hooks and make the song an easy earworm.

The accompanying video shows the boy band embracing bright and colorful sets emphasizing the TikTok-ready choreography. At one point, the members hold signs for “hello” in various languages like Japanese, Spanish, Chinese, German and Indonesian, speaking to K-pop’s global audience today.

“Hello” and the new The Second Step: Chapter Two mark the latest release from TREASURE with a slew of unique particulars for the album. The five-track EP includes songs performed by different sub-groups of TREASURE members with the rock-rap joint “VolKno” performed by Hyunsuk, Yoshi and Haruto, while Asahi and Haruto teamed up on the rock track “Thank You.” The Second Step: Chapter Two also marks the first time TREAUSRE is performing as a 10-member outfit as members Bang Yedam and Mashiho are taking time off from the group to pursue their studies and focus on their health, respectively.

Say “Hello” to TREASURE below: