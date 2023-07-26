Travis Kelce Tried (And Failed) To Give Taylor Swift His Number Using Eras Tour Friendship Bracelet

Would’ve, could’ve, should’ve. That’s all Travis Kelce has left since his attempts to slip Taylor Swift his digits went awry.

On the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, The Kansas City Chiefs tight end recounted his foiled plan to begin wooing the “Karma” singer.

The football star attended Swift’s Eras Tour stop at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium earlier this month, one of many shows on the record-breaking worldwide trek. Known for showstopping moments like an ever-rotating vault of surprise songs, special guests, and music video debuts, the Eras Tour has also found a defining element in fans’ friendship bracelets. Inspired by the lyric “So make the friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it” from Midnight’s “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” fans have been trading homemade jewelry at each Eras Tour stop.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Kelce said, “so I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Further explaining the phenomenon to his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, the 2023 Super Bowl champ said, “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets. I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.” Of course, to give Taylor Swift a bracelet, one would have to see Taylor Swift in person first, which is a bit hard to do when a tour has no scheduled meet-and-greets.

Evidently, Kelce’s plan was not successful. “She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal,” he quipped. In response, his brother teased, “She probably just hasn’t gotten over the Super Bowl yet. She’s a big Eagles fan, so maybe she just made something up and didn’t want to talk to you.” Seeing that T-Swift is a Pennsylvania native, he might not be far off.

Check out a clip of the Kelce brothers’ Taylor Swift convo here: