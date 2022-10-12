Tove Lo Opens Up About Past Struggles With Eating Disorders in ‘Grapefruit’ Music Video

Tove Lo, known best for her party-ready hits and creative visual artistry, is taking fans deeper than ever before. In her new single “Grapefruit,” the star opens up about her past struggles with an eating disorder.

Explore Explore Zane See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The song’s accompanying music video finds Tove delving into emotional choreography as an uneaten grapefruit rots in the refrigerator. “One, two, grapefruit / Wish I could change overnight / Three, four, lose more / Kill my obsession, please die / Five, six, hate this / How am I still in this fight?” she sings in the chorus.

“I think I’m touching on some subjects as a woman where I feel like a lot of it has to do with my relationship with my femininity,” the 34-year-old star told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in a new interview posted on Wednesday (Oct. 12). “And it might not be super clear in all the songs, but it just kind of feels like the overall me battling how I used to look at my feminine traits, to where I’m at with them now, and how it’s helped and hurt me throughout my life, I guess. And I feel like with songs like ‘Grapefruit,’ which I talk about my body issues as a teenager, which I’ve never really touched on before, I think I needed a good amount of years to be well from it before I could discuss it publicly maybe.And that song just kind of happened. And it’s too, again, sad banger dance track, but with this sort of really quite dark, intense lyrics. And I feel like that one is… I just feel proud of myself for daring to go there.”

“Grapefruit” is off of Tove Lo’s upcoming album, Dirt Femme, out on Friday (Oct. 14). Watch the music video below.