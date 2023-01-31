Tori Amos Embarking on Ocean to Ocean 2023 U.S. Summer Tour

Tori Amos is coming to your town. The singer announced her 2023 Ocean to Ocean U.S. summer tour on Tuesday (Jan. 31), titled in honor of her 2021 album of the same name. The 28-date swing is slated to kick off on June 17 at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, Florida and hit New Orleans, Atlanta, Nashville, New York, Boston, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco before winding down at an as-yet-unannounced venue in Seattle, Washington on July 28.
“I am truly excited to be coming back to the U.S. on the Ocean to Ocean Tour this summer with my amazing bandmates [bassist] Jon Evans and [drummer] Ash Soan,” the singer said in a statement. “We are so looking forward to playing iconic venues once again such as The Greek in LA, Red Rocks and especially Wolf Trap, where I saw so many shows growing up in neighboring Maryland.”
Ocean to Ocean, Amos’ 16th album, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard current alternative albums chart; click here for ticketing information for the tour. Amos recently released the graphic novel Little Earthquakes: The Graphic Album in celebration of the 30th anniversary of her breakthrough 1992 debut studio album; the collection features 24 stories inspired by the album’s 12 tracks and the 12 b-sides that accompanied the album.
Tori Amos 2023 U.S. Ocean to Ocean summer tour dates:
June 17 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Kravis Center
June 18 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
June 20 — New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater
June 22 — Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
June 23 — Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
June 24 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
June 26 — Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
June 28 — New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre
June 29 — New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre
July 1 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
July 2 — Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
July 5 — Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap
July 6 — Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
July 8 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater
July 9 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
July 11 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
July 12 — Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
July 14 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
July 15 — Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
July 17 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 18 — Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
July 19 — Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
July 21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
July 22 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
July 23 — San Diego @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay
July 25 — Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery
July 26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
July 28 — Seattle, WA @ TBD