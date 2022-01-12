Tones And I Talks Macklemore Collaboration, Sophomore Album

Tones And I is getting ready for round two.

The Australian singer and songwriter who had a monster hit with “Dance Monkey” is reportedly making progress on her sophomore LP.

“I’ve already started this next album that’s coming out in August; it’s very different,” she told triple j, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s youth network.

“I kind of just told my managers when I started writing it when I was overseas. I was like, ‘I have to put this out’. I need to put it out quick because otherwise I’ll get sick of it. So I just told my managers, ‘I’m dropping an album’.”

Tones (real name Toni Watson) has also teased a new collaboration with Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist Macklemore. “This year I might be finally releasing a song with my favorite artist – Macklemore,” Tones explained, after sharing a picture of the pair posing in a studio.

“It’s been a long time coming since he first surprised me in Seattle in 2019,” she continued. “He wanted me to record vocals on a track we’re doing together so I had to do that in person.”

Prior to her global breakthrough, Tones cut her teeth busking along Australia’s east coast. When “Dance Monkey” got moving, it was impossible to budge.

The song triggered a flood of awards and dominated sales charts for months, including Australia where it held top spot for an all-time record 24 weeks. “Dance Monkey” also led the U.K. survey for 11 weeks, a record for a solo female artist; it cracked the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100; and reigned over charts in some 30 territories.

It’s ranked No. 3 on Spotify’s most-streamed songs list.

Tones’ debut full-length album Welcome to the Madhouse hit No. 1 in Australia after its release last July, and featured her followup hit “Fly Away,” which peaked at No. 11 in the U.K. “Dance Monkey” appeared on Tones’ 2019 EP The Kids Are Coming.