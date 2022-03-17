Tones And I Is Lost In the Desert In ‘Eyes Don’t Lie’ Music Video: Watch

Tones And I had a dream ride with “Dance Monkey,” a track that set charts on fire, smashed records in Australia and the U.K. and has raced past seven billion streams across all platforms.

Following its release in May 2019, and with zero paid publicity, “Dance Monkey” ruled the ARIA Singles Chart for an unprecedented 24 weeks, and led the Official U.K. Chart for 11 weeks, a record for a solo female artist.

“Dance Monkey” also went Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, and is six-times platinum certified by the RIAA.

Explore Explore Tones And I See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

It’s King Kong of the streaming world. Though Tones is moving on.

The one-time busker returns with “Eyes Don’t Lie,” which is accompanied by an official music video directed by Tones, Nick Kozakis, and Liam Kelly, the team behind the “Dance Monkey” video, which has racked up 1.8 billion views on YouTube.

In it, Tones finds herself lost and alone in the desert, before stumbling onto an oasis of booze and bugs.

The song, Tones explains, “is written about a large loss of someone / something,” adding, “the music video reflects being alone, but not lonely. Escaping something that hurt and happy to be wherever else, even though it’s over.”

“Eyes Don’t Lie” marks the first new music from Tones (real name Toni Watson) since the release of her debut album, Welcome To The Madhouse, which dropped last July and immediately hit No. 1 on Australia’s national chart.

Watch “Eyes Don’t Lie” below.