TOMORROW X TOGETHER Gifts Fans With Surprise Christmas Song ‘Sweet Dreams’: Listen

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is getting into the Christmas spirit ahead of the holiday. On Wednesday (Dec. 22), the K-pop group surprised fans with their first ever Christmas track, titled “Sweet Dreams.”

The song features a vintage-inspired piano arrangement for the instrumentals, while keeping traces of the the group’s R&B flair. Members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai all take turns on the track, reflecting on the past year and embracing all of the cozy things this season has to offer: shining lights, snowfall and being with the people you love.

According to the press release, the members of TXT played a special part in “Sweet Dreams” coming together: Yeonjun helped with writing the melody, while Soobin and Taehyun wrote the lyrics. Huening Kai participated in both writing the lyrics and melody for the song.

The K-pop quintet teased the arrival of “Sweet Dreams” on Twitter, sharing the cover art for the holiday single to their feed ahead of its release. The art features each of the members in beige sweaters taking a selfies, with each image printed onto a postage stamp. Though the “stamps” have no official destination, the location pressed into the single art wished their fans — known as MOA, an acronym for Moments of Alwaysness — a happy holiday.

TXT most recently made the Billboard 200 year-end chart with The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. On the list, the album hit No. 197, though the album peaked at No. 5 on the all-genre chart in June 13. FREEZE spent a total of 13 weeks on the Billboard 200.

