TOMORROW X TOGETHER Perform ‘Sugar Rush Ride’ For a Screaming ‘Late Late Show’ Studio

TOMORROW X TOGETHER aren’t so much the next big thing in K-pop. They’ve already arrived.

The five members wrote their names in the record books with The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, which blasted to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart earlier this month, their first leader.

Spanning five tracks, the EP is the South Korean vocal group’s third top 10-charting effort, following Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child (No. 4 in 2022) and The Chaos Chapter: Freeze (No. 5 in 2021).

Everything would appear to be headed in the right direction, and with their first chart crown, TXT was anointed the top musical act in the U.S. by leading the Billboard Artist 100 chart for the first time. With that feat, TXT joins some heady company. The other K-pop acts to top the Artist 100 are BTS, BLACKPINK, SuperM, TWICE and Stray Kids.

Late night TV viewers just caught the rush. On Monday night (Feb. 27), the lads stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden for a performance of “Sugar Rush Ride,” lifted from TEMPTATION.

If proof was needed that TXT is hot, James Corden’s intro was drowned out by the wall of sound created by the studio audience. The screams didn’t stop there.

Watch TXT’s debut U.S. TV performance below.