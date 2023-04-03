TOMORROW X TOGETHER Named MTV’s Global PUSH Artist for April 2023: Exclusive

Last year, MTV leaned into uplifting the world’s next big K-pop act when it named SEVENTEEN the first Korean-pop artist for its MTV PUSH program. The opportunity led the HYBE and PLEDIS Entertainment boy band to a nomination for best new artist at the 2022 VMAs and to win their first MTV Europe Music Award.

Today, Billboard can exclusively reveal TOMORROW X TOGETHER is MTV’s next featured Global PUSH Artist for the month of April. As part of the partnership, the quintet will speak in an interview with the channel about musical influences, advice for new artists and memories throughout their careers. Plus, TXT also shot a photoshoot and delivered exclusive performances of new songs “Sugar Rush Ride” and “Devil by the Window,” both taken from the group’s No. 1 Billboard 200 album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION.

As the latest PUSH artists to join alums like SZA, Lauv, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Khalid, Doja Cat and more, TOMORROW X TOGETHER shared their advice for musicians looking to get their big break.

“Consistency is important,” TAEHYUN advised. “Even if you end up doing something unrelated to music, having the ability to play an instrument is a great gift to yourself. So, I really want to encourage being consistent with instruments.”

Added HUENINGKAI, “If you have a go at it and are consistent, you’ll find yourself growing a lot. With diligence, I really believe you can achieve your dreams.”

Meanwhile, BEOMGYU and YEONJUN shared the musicians that comforted and helped them grow.

“I listened to a lot of ABBA when I was young through my dad,” BEOMGYU said. “And I listen to them a lot when I need comfort or am alone.” At the same time, YEONJUN shared that he “used to listen to ‘Eternal Sunshine’ by Jhené Aiko a lot during my trainee days. Those days weren’t so easy, and this song was a great help to me then.”

Look out for more from MTV x TXT throughout April. Then in May, TOMORROW X TOGETHER returns stateside for their biggest U.S. concerts as part of their Act: Sweet Mirage world tour before the HYBE and BIGHIT MUSIC boy band headlining Lollapalooza 2023 in Chicago this August.

Get your first look at a few more shots from TOMORROW X TOGETHER’S MTV PUSH campaign below as well as their performance and interviews:

TOMORROW X TOGETHER MTV