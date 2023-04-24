K-Pop Star to Watch: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

This story is part of Billboard‘s K-Pop Issue.

Since debuting in 2019, TOMORROW X ­TOGETHER has released two albums and five EPs ­— the most recent of which, The Name Chapter: Temptation (EP), became the band’s first No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Hueningkai — one of the five members alongside Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Yeonjun, all of whom are in their early 20s — believes the act’s willingness to evolve and speak to that journey in its music is what helped secure such a strong debut. “As rookies, we sang about friendships; then we sang about first love, relationships and breaking up,” he says. “Our latest EP was about being tempted to not grow up and stay forever in Neverland but deciding that it was time to step out and establish our name.”

Across five tracks, the band deftly navigates a range of styles, from brooding R&B to trop-pop, proving that this united voice of Gen Z can truly do it all — a sentiment its devoted fans, known as MOA (an acronym for Moments of Alwaysness) knows well. “They give us inspiration,” says Taehyun. “When we’re trying to write songs and lyrics, we look back on our own personal experiences. But we also go to our friends and MOA to talk about anything as small as what we ate that day, but also bigger issues and worries that impact the way they feel. The relationship we have with our MOA is precious. They’re our muse.”

LISTEN TO: “Sugar Rush Ride,” “Magic”

This story originally appeared in the April 22, 2023, issue of Billboard.