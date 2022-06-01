TOMORROW X TOGETHER Electrify With ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’ on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’: Watch

TOMORROW X TOGETHER stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday (May 31) to perform their hit single “Good Boy Gone Bad.”

Appearing remotely, the K-pop five-piece took to the stage wearing matching suits made of shiny, black latex-like material as they launched into the lead single off minisode 2: Thursday’s Child.

“Put that nail in the coffin over the word forever/ You completely changed me when I was fragile/ I spent hours in front of the mirror wanting to become you/ Scratching my face, swallowing my heart,” Beomgyu and Taehyun sang before HueningKai took over lead vocals to croon, “You kept dumping me/ My tail wagged at you that’s my past/ I just killed me with all that stress/ I just don’t care anymore.” (English lyrics courtesy of YouTube.)

Throughout the number, the idols effortlessly ran through non-stop choreography reminiscent of the track’s official music video, while the lighting changed from blue to red.

As Clarkson pointed out in her introduction, TOMORROW X TOGETHER have continued to blow up into “ginormous” K-pop stars since their 2019 debut. “Concept-wise, music-wise and performance-wise, this is something that we have never tried before. I think this is the darkest concept and theme that we have ever tried,” Taehyun recently told Billboard of the five-track EP, which just landed the boy band their third career No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart. “I think this album can show people that even TOMORROW X TOGETHER can pull this off.”

Watch TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s fiery performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show below.