TOMORROW X TOGETHER Drop ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’ Music Video: Watch

TOMORROW X TOGETHER unveiled the fierce music video for their new single “Good Boy Gone Bad” on Monday (May 9).

On the track, the K-pop quintet temporarily abandon their clean-cut personas to embrace the bad-boy life, nailing choreography in a spooky graveyard as they sing, “Erase that boy inside of you/ Then fill it with the wreck that I’ve become/ I’m like a zombie, dead alive/ Born atop the tomb of love/ I like it better now/ This completely altered face of mine/ I just killed me with all that pain/ I just don’t care anymore/ So sweet is this shut-eyed night of despair/ I feel free now.” (English translation of lyrics courtesy of YouTube.)

The single is included on the boy band’s brand-new EP minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, which dropped in tandem with the visual via Big Hit Music/Republic Records. The five-track mini-album also contains dreamy opener “Opening Sequence,” vulnerable ballad “Trust Fund Baby,” “Lonely Boy (the tattoo on my ring finger)” and synth-driven closer “Thursday’s Child Has Far to Go.”

The EP arrives on the heels of Taehyun, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu and Hueningkai’s April announcement that they’re launching their very first world tour this summer. While the <ACT : LOVE SICK> tour is set to begin in Seoul on July 2 and 3, the global trek will head Stateside the following week with shows at Chicago’s Rosemont Theatre, New York City’s Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden and more. Additional stops and venues are expected to be announced at a later date.

Watch TXT’s high-energy performance of “Good Boy Gone Bad” below.