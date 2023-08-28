Timbaland Reveals Title For New Collab With Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado

Things are looking up for your Labor Day weekend. After months of teasing, on Monday morning (Aug. 28) Timbaland finally revealed the title of his upcoming single with longtime collaborators Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado. The song, “Keep Going Up!,” is due out on Friday (Sept. 1), just in time to get fans hyped for the three-day holiday weekend.

Tim revealed what looked like the cover art as well, which consists of the blue-fading-to-pink title in balloon letters under the three stars’ names.

The single is the long-awaited follow-up to the trio’s first collab, 2007’s “Give It to Me,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 16 years ago. Last week, Tim posted a teaser video for “Keep Going Up!,” which he captioned “WE BACK,” alongside peeking eyes and exploding head emojis. “Da king has returned!” The tease came a month after his Instagram post in which he and Timberlake hopped on a FaceTime call with Furtado while the pair worked on Tim’s upcoming sixth studio album.

The super producer also announced that his first full-length since 2009’s Shock Value II is due out in November; at press time a title and track list had not yet been announced. All three artists have released new music so far this year, with Timbaland teaming up with BIA in March on “I’m That Bitch,” Furtado dropping the Dom Dolla-assissted “Eat Your Man” in June and Timberlake guesting on a remix of Coco Jones’ “ICU” in July.

Check out the title reveal below.