The Weeknd Dispels Rumors of ‘Original’ Star-Studded ‘Dawn FM’ Tracklist: ‘This Is Beyond Fake’

The Weeknd is setting the record straight about his Dawn FM album. On Thursday (March 10), the “Moth to a Flame” singer hopped on to let his fans know about the validity of a leaked Dawn FM track list that included alleged features from Ariana Grande, Kali Uchis and Ty Dolla $ign.

Pop culture Twitter account @BuzzingPop posted a handwritten note with tracks from what was purported to be Dawn FM‘s original list of tracks — “Euphoria” featured Grande and Ty Dolla $ign as well as an Uchis jam titled “Eat My Heart.” Other alleged tracks included “Don’t Break My Heart,” “Lost City” and “Angels.” Replying to @BuzzingPop, The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) wrote, “I love every single one of these artists, but this is beyond fake. XO.”

Dawn FM — which features appearances from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones and Jim Carrey — has enjoyed significant success since its Jan. 7 release date. The album hit No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, where it stayed for a total of eight weeks and counting. The album became the singer’s eighth release to reach the top 10, following the epic run of his previous album, After Hours, which spent a total of 80 weeks on the chart.

“What makes any of my albums a successful album, especially this one, is me putting it out and getting excited to make the next one,” Tesfaye told GQ in an interview about Dawn FM. “So the excitement to make the next project means that this one was successful to me. I want to do this forever. And even if I start getting into different mediums and different types of expressions, music will be right there. I’m not going to step away from it.”

The “Blinding Lights” hitmaker is scheduled to embark on the North American leg of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour starting on July 8 in Toronto at Rogers Centre and wrapping up on Sept. 2 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Doja Cat will serve as the tour’s special guest.

