The Weeknd Is Recovering After Losing His Voice During LA Show, Will Finish Out Tour in Toronto

After ending his sold-out concert abruptly at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday because he lost his voice, The Weeknd is officially on the mend and ready to keep his show on the road.

The Canadian singer updated his fans Tuesday (Sept. 6) via Instagram with the good news of his recovery.

“doctor says my voice is safe and with rest i’ll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for,” he wrote in the caption. “LA date is being worked out soon. thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that’s come my way. i love you all so much… XO.”

The Weeknd first broke the news of losing his voice in the middle of his performance for “Can’t Feel My Face.” “I can’t give you the concert I want to give you. I’m going to make sure everyone’s good, gets your money back, and I’ll do a show real soon for you guys, but I wanted to come out and personally apologize and not tweet it or Instagram it,” he said. “I wanted you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you. I apologize. I’m so sorry.”

Later, the dispirited singer voiced his sadness on Twitter, saying: “My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped.” The day before his second performance, The Weeknd was brilliant, as he executed a commanding set and received high marks.

The Weeknd will conclude the first leg of his After Hours The Dawn Tour later this month in Canada at Rogers Centre after having to cancel his first scheduled concert there in July due to a networking issue. Fans can catch the “Feel It Coming” singer back in action on Sept. 22 and Sept. 23.

