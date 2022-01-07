×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ Has Arrived: Here Are Some of the Best Fan Reactions

The album is the singer's follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2020 release, 'After Hours.'

The Weeknd
The Weeknd, "Dawn FM" Courtesy Photo

The Weeknd‘s fifth studio album, Dawn FM, arrived on streaming services everywhere on Friday (Jan. 7), and fans are devouring the record.

The 16-track release features collaborations with Quincy JonesTyler, the CreatorLil WayneOneohtrix Point Never and unexpected appearances from comedian Jim Carrey, who acts as a radio host in between the tracks. After dropping the first teaser for the project on Jan. 3, the actor shared his thoughts on the album. “I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night. It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony,” he tweeted.

The “Take My Breath” singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, kicked off the album release with a live broadcasting party through Amazon Music’s Twitch channel so fans across the world can hear the songs together. Many are already selecting their favorite tracks from the album, with the Tyler, the Creator-assisted “Here We Go…Again” appearing to be an early standout.

Related

The Weeknd

Every Song on The Weeknd's 'Dawn FM' Album, Ranked: Critic's Picks

Explore

Explore

The Weeknd

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

While Dawn FM is here for fans to stream, physical copies are not yet available, a subject that The Weeknd addressed in response to a since-deleted tweet on Thursday (Jan. 6). The original tweet read, “No physical copies (vinyls, CDs, cassettes) for @theweeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ will be available in store during release week. Furthermore, no physical copies will be shipped the first week. This will obviously impact first week figures.” The artist replied, “This doesn’t matter to me. What matters is getting to experience the album together with the fans during these times.”

Dawn FM follows Tesfaye’s cirtically acclaimed After Hours, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200 in March 2020. The album spent a total of 80 weeks on the chart.

Here are some of the best fan reactions to Dawn FM below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad