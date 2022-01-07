The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ Has Arrived: Here Are Some of the Best Fan Reactions

The Weeknd‘s fifth studio album, Dawn FM, arrived on streaming services everywhere on Friday (Jan. 7), and fans are devouring the record.

The 16-track release features collaborations with Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never and unexpected appearances from comedian Jim Carrey, who acts as a radio host in between the tracks. After dropping the first teaser for the project on Jan. 3, the actor shared his thoughts on the album. “I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night. It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony,” he tweeted.

The “Take My Breath” singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, kicked off the album release with a live broadcasting party through Amazon Music’s Twitch channel so fans across the world can hear the songs together. Many are already selecting their favorite tracks from the album, with the Tyler, the Creator-assisted “Here We Go…Again” appearing to be an early standout.

Explore Explore The Weeknd See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

While Dawn FM is here for fans to stream, physical copies are not yet available, a subject that The Weeknd addressed in response to a since-deleted tweet on Thursday (Jan. 6). The original tweet read, “No physical copies (vinyls, CDs, cassettes) for @theweeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ will be available in store during release week. Furthermore, no physical copies will be shipped the first week. This will obviously impact first week figures.” The artist replied, “This doesn’t matter to me. What matters is getting to experience the album together with the fans during these times.”

Dawn FM follows Tesfaye’s cirtically acclaimed After Hours, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200 in March 2020. The album spent a total of 80 weeks on the chart.

Here are some of the best fan reactions to Dawn FM below.

The Weeknd’s just the best. What a phenomenal artist. Every new project just gets more ambitious. Everything he does just feels huge now. So uncommon for an artist w/ that output. We don’t properly appreciate generational artists like this until it’s too late. Monster catalog. — Mike Ryan (Ruiz) ⭐️⭐️ (@MichaelRyanRuiz) January 7, 2022

HOW I FEEL LISTENING TO THE WEEKND ALBUM pic.twitter.com/6bAr4UaUiA — SHREK KNOWS RAP (@SHREKRAP) January 7, 2022

The Weeknd on repeat all day, all weekend, all week, don’t talk to me #DawnFM — De'arra Taylor (@dearra) January 7, 2022

how every song in the Dawn FM by the weeknd is making me feel pic.twitter.com/tbIwlQRQ7e — julissa (@juIissaxo) January 7, 2022

the weeknd’s attention to detail is insane — INTERNET MONEY (@taztaylor) January 7, 2022

THE WEEKND – SACRIFICE [DANCE MUSIC VIDEO] pic.twitter.com/eozez0JhE2 — guilhermona | DAWN FM (@starryeyex) January 7, 2022

The Weeknd make music for establishments that have dress codes that says no shorts after 6pm — Travonne Edwards (Blk Tray) (@Travonne) January 7, 2022

Listening to The Weeknd’s album has me like pic.twitter.com/pXQTfqu8L3 — Nes 🥴 (@ericcalvillo8) January 7, 2022

When the weeknd said “i cant take another heartbreak or i’ll end it all” I FELT THAT pic.twitter.com/lEpvJIh8Hd — krish (@_krxshhh) January 7, 2022

the weeknd singing like a beautiful disney prince on here we go again — mr take that shit off (@father) January 7, 2022