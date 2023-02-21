×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande Tease ‘Die for You’ Remix

The new collaboration would be the duo's fourth musical team-up.

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
The Weeknd and Ariana Grande perform onstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur/GI for iHeartMedia

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande aren’t done working together, and the superstar duo teased fans on social media on Tuesday (Feb. 21) with what seems to be a remix of the 2016 Starboy hit “Die For You.”

Explore

Explore

The Weeknd

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14 hour day on set. This certain exception had to be made….” Grande captioned a short video, in which she’s seen laying down harmonies and cutting vocal takes for a track, after a day of filming the movie adaptation of the musical Wicked, in which she plays Glinda the Good Witch. “You know what I’m thinkin’, see it in your eyes / You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry,” Grande is heard singing when she listens back to her vocal cut, which, of course, are lyrics to the chorus from “Die For You.”

Related

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Is Spicing Things Up With a Hot Sauce Collab

The Weeknd reposted the video to Instagram, simply captioning the post with a smiling teary eyed emoji, without giving further information as to when this potential remix will be released.

It’s hardly the first time pop’s dynamic duo have worked together on a musical collaboration. In 2021, Grande and The Weeknd teamed up for the Billboard Hot 100-topping remix of After Hours‘ “Save Your Tears.” The Weeknd is also is featured on both “Love Me Harder” from Grande’s sophomore album, My Everything, as well as “Off The Table” from her 2020 album, Positions.

See below for Ariana Grande and The Weeknd’s “Die for You” teaser.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad