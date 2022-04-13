The Kid LAROI Says His ‘Last Mistake’ Was Scooter Braun in Viral TikTok

The Kid LAROI at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas.

The Kid LAROI is promoting his new single “Thousand Miles” with an eyebrow-raising TikTok.

The Grammy-nominated artist took to TikTok on Wednesday (April 13) to encourage his fans to share their “last mistake” to the tune of his upcoming song, which features the lyrics, “Here goes another mistake I know I’m gonna make/ I know I’m gonna make tonight/ And I will never change.”

What was LAROI’s mistake, according to his video? Photos of superstar music manager Scooter Braun flash across the screen — which left fans confused as to whether the TikTok was serious. “The way I can’t tell if this is a joke or not,” one comment reads.

Explore Explore The Kid Laroi See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

LAROI signed with Braun’s SB Projects in June 2021 before parting ways in September to work with Adam Leber at Rebel Management. Before the split, LAROI released his Billboard Hot 100-topping “Stay” collaboration with Justin Bieber, another Braun client.

So in the new TikTok, is LAROI saying his “last mistake” was leaving Braun or working with him in the first place? Some Swifties theorized the latter, suggesting the 18-year-old star was joining Taylor Swift‘s public crusade against Braun. “Welcome to the Taylor Swift team,” one fan wrote in the comments.

For Braun’s part, in Billboard‘s October cover story about The Kid LAROI, the manager had only kind words for his former client. “LAROI is a brilliant artist, and I wish him and his family nothing but the best,” Braun said for the story. “I’m proud of the historic success we had together in our short time — I am rooting for him always, and he knows that.”

Billboard has reached out to Braun’s team for comment about the new TikTok.

LAROI’s “Thousand Miles” is set for release April 22. Watch the TikTok below: