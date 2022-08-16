The Boyz Drop Another Summer K-Pop Hit With ‘Whisper’: Watch

After nearly five years together, The Boyz have been able to rise and stand out from other K-pop boy bands by utilizing their large number of members and knack for vivid visuals; and the new summer single “Whisper” delivers on what TBZ does best.

“Whisper” is The Boyz’s latest feel-good pop single, letting the band’s 10 singers unite through a slew of harmony-heavy hooks. Sitting nicely alongside the group’s past bubblegum summer singles like 2019’s “D.D.D” and last August’s “Thrill Ride,” the new track offers a bit more of a mature edge, particularly in moments like Sunwoo and Juhaknyeon’s intense whisper-raps on the second verse.

Explore Explore THE BOYZ See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The accompanying “Whisper” video brings TBZ into a colorful, pink-and-blue world with bunny rabbits, sparkly balloons and delicious desserts. But fans can also catch edgier moments like when member Kevin is first introduced to viewers while chained up by heart-shaped strings.

The music video also closes on a more mysterious note as the ending scene cuts to the set drained of vibrant color as captivating whistling plays in the background. Could it hint that a new (whistle-hook-laden?) track will be released soon?

“Whistle” is the lead track from The Boyz’s new Be Aware EP. Ahead of its release, the group also dropped a music video for the new song “Timeless.” Noted in the opening credit of the music video as a song “Only for The B,” addressing the group’s fandom name, the summery visual sees the boys enjoying a coastal vacation and making memories on a sailboat, around a campfire and with polaroid cameras.

Last year, The Boyz made their debut appearance on the World Digital Song Sales chart with the November single “Maverick.” After a U.S. tour this year, in addition to an appearance at the upcoming KCON festival this weekend in Los Angeles, “Whisper” looks primed to land another chart hit for the group.