The Boyz Celebrate 5th Anniversary & Member Eric’s Return With New Single ‘All About You’: Watch

Marking The Boyz‘s official debut onto the K-pop scene, Dec. 6 is always a special day for the K-pop band. Still, their milestone fifth anniversary is particularly worth celebrating this year.

Explore Explore THE BOYZ See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The 11-member boy group released the new single “All About You” today, Dec. 6, to mark five years since entering the K-pop scene with their debut EP, The First, in 2017. Releasing a single to commemorate their anniversary in December has become a tradition for the group with seasonal releases like “White,” “Christmassy!” and “Candles,” but the newly released acoustic-pop cut has the universal message of full-fledged, no-hold-bars love.

The accompanying music video is celebratory as we see the 11 Boyz studying in school, writing music, practicing basketball and hanging solo or in pairs before coming together to toast to five years.

Notably, “All About You” also marks the return of youngest member Eric, who had been on hiatus from the group since March due to health reasons.

After a period of rest at his home in the United States, where he was unable to participate in the group’s latest Korean and Japanese albums from this year, nor performances like KCON Los Angeles or their special “Last Man Standing” video shoot, Eric’s back. With his return, the 21-year-old co-wrote “All About You” alongside his members Juyeon, Q and Sunwoo. In late August, Sunwoo had also taken a hiatus for rest but was announced, along with Eric, to be soon re-joining the group by mid-September.

Celebrate with The Boyz below: