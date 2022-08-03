The 1975 Capture ‘Happiness’ in New Music Video

The 1975 is gearing up to release the follow-up to 2020’s Notes on a Conditional Form, and on Wednesday (Aug. 3), the English band unveiled their new music video for their latest single, “Happiness.”

In the clip, the band is seen performing the glittery track on a stage set up in what looks like a mansion’s living room, as various well-dressed party attendees lounge around the space. “Show me your love / Why don’t you grow up and see?” frontman Matty Healy repeats in the infectious chorus.

“‘Happiness’ is like… there’s literally loads of us in the room on that track. Locked eyes…Doesn’t really have much structure,” Healy recently told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe of the track. “It came through like jamming. And we haven’t done that in like years. So we just wanted this record to be really like a captured moment and not be too constructed and even produced that much…we did it in like a day or so. And it’s us having fun. And I think that there’s this real desire in art to see something remarkable with as little technology as possible. Do you know what I mean? Like you don’t need like Paul Thomas Anderson’s direct a hundred meters. Do you know what I mean?”

Of the upcoming album, Healy said, “On this record we were just like, we started to like solidify like who we were. Like what is the 1975, how would you do an impression of the 1975? And I think that we just want to do what we want to do. But I think that I did realize that, I did have a moment where I thought, I think fans, day ones, they’re going to like it.”

Watch the “Happiness” music video below.