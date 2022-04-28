Tegan and Sara Sign With Mom + Pop Music, Drop New Song ‘F–king Up What Matters’: Listen

Canadian twin-sister duo Tegan and Sara have released a brand new single, “F–king Up What Matters,” to announce their partnership with a new label: Mom + Pop Music.

The jump to a new label is a significant career move for the 41-year-old sisters. “Michael Goldstone signed us to Sire/Warner in 2006,” the duo said in a statement. “But soon after he signed us, he left to start Mom+Pop. We never held it against him. But joked that one day we’d work together for real.”

They went on to further explain the move: “So it was with great enthusiasm that we agreed to sign to Mom+Pop when our deal with Warner ended in 2021. We look forward to being back at an indie label, on a brilliant roster, with Goldie and the label’s incredible team helping us start this next chapter in our lives with the release of our tenth album.”

Goldstone was also excited to bring the duo to his label, and shared his enthusiasm. He told Variety: “Since signing them to Sire, I have watched Tegan and Sara grow and thrive as artists, and as people become more important and relevant than ever. I have always been proud to call them my friends and I hoped there would come a time when we could work together again in a creative capacity.”

Of their new song, Tegan explained in a statement that “F–king Up What Matters” is an “ode to the moment in your life when you realize that you have most, if not all of the things you wanted and you start to think about what would happen if you just walked away from it all.” The song is about dreaming about something else and reveling in the freeing realization that sometimes “you can’t stop yourself from f—— up what matters.” The title, according to Tegan, comes from a quote by the twins’ mother, who says, “It’s often when we’re f–king up what matters, that we’re learning the most about ourselves.”

Along with the single was a meta music video that sees the sisters outlining how to make a music video, guiding the viewer through the process by holding up a handmade sign for each step.

Listen to the new song here, and check out the music video below.