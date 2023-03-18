Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour First Show: Here’s the Full Setlist

On Friday night (Mar. 17), Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras tour in eye-popping fashion at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.: not only did the pop superstar perform for 3 hours and 15 minutes, she spent that time playing songs from all 10 of her studio albums for a thrilling career retrospective.
Going through each era one by one, Swift was able to showcase the four new albums that she recorded since her last tour five years ago, as well as perform beloved hits that she’s played hundreds of times, from “You Belong With Me” to “Shake It Off.” As a result, the setlist required 44 songs, with new projects like Folklore and Midnights getting deep dives in order to make up for lost time, and a special acoustic track tucked away near the end of the setlist.
Thinking about catching the Eras tour soon? Get prepared for what Taylor Swift might play by checking out the first night’s setlist in full, and read more about the best moments of the opener.
Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince
Cruel Summer
The Man
You Need To Calm Down
Lover
The Archer
Fearless
You Belong With Me
Love Story
‘Tis The Damn Season
Willow
Marjorie
Champagne Problems
Tolerate It
…Ready For It?
Delicate
Don’t Blame Me
Look What You Made Me Do
Enchanted
22
We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
I Knew You Were Trouble
All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
Invisible String
Betty
The Last Great American Dynasty
August
Illicit Affairs
My Tears Ricochet
Cardigan
Style
Blank Space
Shake It Off
Wildest Dreams
Bad Blood
Mirrorball (acoustic)
Tim McGraw
Lavender Haze
Anti-Hero
Midnight Rain
Vigilante Shit
Bejeweled
Mastermind
Karma