Taylor Swift Posts Patriotic July 4th Party Pics With Haim, Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift might be in the midst of her massive Eras Tour and as you surely know she just released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). But in keeping with her time-honored tradition of celebrating the 4th of July with a few of her closest A-list friends, the singer spent Tuesday chilling out with pals including the members of Haim and longtime bestie, Selena Gomez.

“Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies,” Swift captioned a series of photos she uploaded on Friday (July 7). In the first pic, Swift sticks out her tongue while hanging in the grass in her bikini surrounded by her pals Este, Alana and Danielle Haim — who have opened some dates on her Eras Tour — with Gomez laying down in the middle of the cuddle pile along with the singer’s longtime bestie Nashville stylist Ashley Avignone and brother Austin’s reported girlfriend, Sydney Ness.

A second slide is made up of four Polaroids, including one in which Tay hugs a smiling Gomez from behind, wrapping her arms around Selena’s shoulder and a second where the pair prepare to share a red, white and blue bomb pop. The two other snaps appear to show the women singing karaoke in the kitchen and piling up for a group hug. The final pic is a solo shot of Taylor sitting on a wall overlooking the water in an off-the-shoulder black and white dress.

Swift has hosted a 4th of July blowout for years, with her crew of models, actors and singers making the trek to Tay’s Rhode Island mansion for pool parties and pics. Over the years guests have included her exs, Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston and Joe Jonas, as well as Ed Sheeran, Nick Jonas, Gigi Hadid, Lena Dunham, Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Martha Hunt, Serayah, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, St. Vincent, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne and many more.

The Eras Tour resumes on Friday night (July 7) with the first of two shows at Kansas City, MO’s GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

See Swift’s post below.