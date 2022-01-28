Swifties, It’s Time to Play Taylordle

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Oct. 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wordle (Taylor’s Version) has arrived.

The Holy Swift podcast unveiled its Taylor Swift-themed edition of the viral online game, announcing in a tweet. “Calling all Swifties who Wordle. Introducing…..TAYLORDLE.“

According to the tweet, all of the words are “part of the Swiftie universe.” See the game here. (Hint: the first word has to do with a certain Nightcrawler actor and a 10-minute version of a fan-favorite song).

🚨Calling all Swifties who Wordle🚨 Introducing…..TAYLORDLE All of the words are part of the Swiftie universe! Play now at https://t.co/rFf0IG6syj. — Holy Swift Podcast (@holyswiftpod) January 28, 2022

The fan-hosted Holy Swift podcast features hosts Jessica Zaleski, Krista Doyle and Kelly Boyles as they “dissect the entire Swift discography, song-by-song, in meticulous detail.” Each episode looks at a different Swift song and examines/theorizes on the lyrics’ underlying meaning.

For those who have never played Wordle before, and are confused by the gray, green, and yellow square patterns people like Finneas and Jimmy Fallon are sharing to social media — the concept is actually easier than it seems.

The web-based puzzle was created software engineer Josh Wardle as a gift for his partner Palak Shah, who loves word games and crossword puzzles, according to a New York Times profile. In the game, everyone gets the same five-letter word every day and players have to guess that word in six tries or less.

Once you enter your first guess, letters that are both in the day’s word and in the correct spot will turn green, letters that are in the word but in a different spot will turn yellow, and letters not in the word will turn gray.

Play regular non-Swiftie Worldle using a mobile or desktop browser here, and Taylordle here. You have until midnight to guess each word.