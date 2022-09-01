×
Taylor Swift Unveils Trilogy of Colored Vinyl ‘Midnights’

"August may have slipped away but September brings 3 new special edition covers," reads a post on TayTay's Instagram.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift is seen backstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Catherine Powell/GI for MTV/Paramount Global

Swifties have three more reasons to be excited.

Taylor Swift reveals the vinyl release of her forthcoming Midnights LP will be available in three versions, all of them limited editions.

The pop superstar appropriately let the news out at the stroke of midnight.

“August may have slipped away but September brings 3 new special edition covers,” reads a post on her Instagram.

Taylor herself gives the big reveal a special touch with a goofy video, in which she holds aloft the three new versions.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch8zUCDuYsr/

Swift used the platform of the 2022 VMAs to announce Midnights, explaining from the podium, “I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out Oct. 21.”

Later, she confirmed the date in her Instagram post. The set, as Swift described them via Instagram, will contain “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

The trilogy features Midnights: Jade Green Edition Vinyl, Midnights: Blood Moon Edition Vinyl and Midnights: Mahogany Edition Vinyl.

The “unique color vinyl versions” will be available for just one week, ending late Sept. 7, and each is priced at $29.99.

Pre-orders are at Swift’s official store.



