Taylor Swift Unveils ‘This Love (Taylor’s Version)’: Stream It Now

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is “alive and back from the dead, oh oh oh.”

Less than a day after Taylor Swift teased the re-recorded edition of “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” in the trailer for the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty, the singer officially released the full studio recording at midnight on Friday (May 6).

“Thank you @jennyhan for debuting my version of ‘This Love’ in the trailer for @thesummeriturnedpretty!! I’ve always been so proud of this song and I’m very 🥺🥺🥺 about this turn of events,” Swift wrote on Instagram alongside the trailer, shouting out the YA author of the Summer trilogy, which is set to debut on June 17. The day before, Han teased her followers on TikTok that she had managed to snag one of the singer-songwriter’s songs for the series, but didn’t reveal which tune it was. “In my wildest dreams, I never dreamed of this,” Han wrote.

“This Love” originally appeared on Swift’s 2014 album 1989, but at press time it did not appear that the new re-recording was tied to an album release. To date, Swift has released re-recorded versions of Fearless and Red. She has yet to announce which of her four remaining re-recorded albums will be released next.

However, the new song isn’t the first track to be rereleased off 1989. In September, After “Wildest Dreams” spiked in popularity from a TikTok trend, the 11-time Grammy winner dropped the “Taylor’s Version” edition the song. “Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version,” she wrote on Twitter at the time.

Listen to “This Love (Taylor’s Version) below.