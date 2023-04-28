Taylor Swift Sings About ‘Falling Back in Love’ on The National Collab

Taylor Swift teamed up with The National on their new song “The Alcott” on Friday (April 28), and the collab immediately had Swifties buzzing over its lovelorn lyrics.

The downtempo cut off the band’s new album First Two Pages of Frankenstein finds the pop star’s voice melding perfectly with frontman Bryce Dessner’s as they wistfully intone, “And the last thing you wanted is the first thing I do/ I tell you my problems, you tell me the truth/ It’s the last thing you wanted, it’s the first thing I do/ I tell you that I think I’m falling back in love with you” on the chorus.

Swift’s ardent fandom flooded the Instagram comments of her official fan club’s posts announcing the track with reactions to the song, with one writing, “Taylor remember he’s dreamy, but you’re the sun in your universe!!! Thank you for allowing us to look directly in the sun when we see our lives reflected in your poetic music!”

Others were quick to compare the track to Folklore‘s “Exile” featuring Bon Iver and earlier The National collab “Coney Island” from Evermore. “It’s so exile im crying,” one commented; another opined, “This is literally Coney Island and exile’s love child and I ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT.”

Recently, Swift brought out The National’s Aaron Dessner out during her Eras Tour stop in Tampa, Fla. to perform Midnights bonus track “The Great War” as one of the tour’s many surprise songs.

Stream Swift and The National’s “The Alcott” and check out Swifties’ reactions to the song on social media below.